Focussing on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia

To ensure the democratisation of civil aviation in the country, the government is concentrating on last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said India has tremendous connectivity between Tier I-II cities.
To ensure the democratisation of civil aviation in the country, the government is concentrating on last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said India has tremendous connectivity between Tier I-II cities.
"What needs to be strengthened is last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities. Our government is concentrating on last- mile connectivity to make sure the democratisation of civil aviation does truly take place in the country," Scindia said during Question Hour.
"What needs to be strengthened is last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities. Our government is concentrating on last- mile connectivity to make sure the democratisation of civil aviation does truly take place in the country," Scindia said during Question Hour.
Scindia said that the Centre is looking at the small aircraft scheme launched last year under which sub-20 seater aircraft are being used to provide last-mile connectivity.
Scindia said that the Centre is looking at the small aircraft scheme launched last year under which sub-20 seater aircraft are being used to provide last-mile connectivity.
In the last round of UDAN -- UDAN 4.2 -- 132 routes have been awarded of which in the major sectors, 16 are helicopter routes, and almost 50 are seaplane routes, Scindia said.
In the last round of UDAN -- UDAN 4.2 -- 132 routes have been awarded of which in the major sectors, 16 are helicopter routes, and almost 50 are seaplane routes, Scindia said.
To a question on aerosports, Scindia said it is a new area and has tremendous future and potential in the country. "In the West, where aerosports are...prevalent, in winter...we can bring all of those aerosports to India because of the weather pattern in India," he said. The minister said the government has set up an aerosports organisation, which will be decentralised into different state units.
To a question on aerosports, Scindia said it is a new area and has tremendous future and potential in the country. "In the West, where aerosports are...prevalent, in winter...we can bring all of those aerosports to India because of the weather pattern in India," he said. The minister said the government has set up an aerosports organisation, which will be decentralised into different state units.
"Each of the state units, along with central units, will certainly look at easing of the process so we can proliferate this across the country," Scindia said.
"Each of the state units, along with central units, will certainly look at easing of the process so we can proliferate this across the country," Scindia said.
On Monday Scindia said in Rajya Sabha that the government will increase the number of airports, water aerodromes, and heliports to 200 in the next five years from 145 currently to boost air connectivity, and asked eight states to lower exorbitant VAT on air turbine fuel. He informed that 28 states charge VAT on air turbine fuel (ATF) of only 1-4%. "Only eight states left in the country that charge exorbitant VAT on ATF between 20-30%," Scindia said.
On Monday Scindia said in Rajya Sabha that the government will increase the number of airports, water aerodromes, and heliports to 200 in the next five years from 145 currently to boost air connectivity, and asked eight states to lower exorbitant VAT on air turbine fuel. He informed that 28 states charge VAT on air turbine fuel (ATF) of only 1-4%. "Only eight states left in the country that charge exorbitant VAT on ATF between 20-30%," Scindia said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.