Fodder scam case: CBI nabs Satyendra Kumar, accused on the run for 25 years from Lucknow station; all you need to know

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced that it had arrested Satyendra Kumar, a proclaimed offender in a fodder scam case who had been on the run for the past 25 years.

In a press release, the CBI said, "After filing of the charge sheet in the case in the year 2001, the accused Satyendra Kumar absconded, and CBI was on his lookout for over 25 years. As he failed to appear before the court to face trial, a permanent warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Court."

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CBI nabs fodder scam accused after 25 years: What we know He was apprehended around midnight on Thursday while travelling on a train from Madhya Pradesh's Guna to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The agency added, "Based on sustained physical and technical surveillance, coupled with human intelligence, the accused person’s location was traced to Nepal." It continued, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a dedicated CBI team was formed for arresting the accused on his way from Guna to Lucknow. The team was deployed at Lucknow Railway Station before the arrival of the train carrying the accused. At around midnight, the accused was apprehended by the CBI team and subsequently arrested."

According to the CBI, the accused is being brought to Ranchi, Jharkhand, on transit remand to be produced before the competent court.

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Case against Satyendra Kumar According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, a Hindi-language newspaper, Kumar is accused of fraudulently withdrawing money from the government treasury during the fodder scam. He reportedly supplied medicines to the Animal Husbandry Department on a large scale along with his associate, Dinesh Rai.

Satyendra’s family lived near the court complex in Ranchi. He and Dinesh Rai studied BPharm at BIT Mesra in Ranchi before setting up a pharmaceutical manufacturing company. According to the investigation cited in the report, they allegedly used the firm to siphon off funds by showing medicine supplies worth more than ₹10 crore.

Also Read | CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court in fodder scam case

After Kumar absconded in 2001, the CBI received information that he had started a pharmaceutical company in Nepal, where he was believed to be living. The search for Kumar began again after the court issued a permanent non-bailable warrant against him.

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Bihar fodder scam: What we know The Bihar fodder scam centred on the siphoning off of government money from the Animal Husbandry Department of undivided Bihar during the 1990s. Roughly ₹950 crore was allegedly withdrawn between 1992 and 1995 using fake bills for animal feed, medicines and equipment, leading to 55 cases. Investigations into the matter revealed the involvement of politicians, officials, suppliers and middlemen. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in five related cases.

(with PTI inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.