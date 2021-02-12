Lalu Prasad's bail deferred due to CBI's delay, confident of favourable hearing on 19 Feb: Lawyer1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 04:03 PM IST
Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case
After a Jharkhand court on Friday deferred the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his lawyer said he is confident that the next hearing on 19 February will result in Prasad's release.
The lawyer also said that the CBI delayed filing the order sheet in the case despite being given two weeks to do so.
Russia warns EU it’s ready to break off ties over sanctions2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit3 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Tamil Nadu fire: 11 dead in factory explosion; PM announces ₹2 lakh compensation1 min read . 05:38 PM IST
Biden to press for $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with governors, mayors2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
"Despite two week's time, CBI sought more to file order sheet. The court has granted a week. Order on bail deferred due to CBI's delay. We are confident that hearing on 19 February will be in Lalu Prasad's favour, followed by his release in two to four days," the lawyer was quoted as saying by ANI.
Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.
The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the state's Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's elder son and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday sent 50,000 postcard letters to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail on humanitarian grounds.
Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on the advice of the State Medical Board.
2021 Jawa 42 launched with throatier exhaust note, three new colours1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Get ready for hefty penalty to legalize your crypto assets1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Budget 2021 provided strong stimulus, govt only helping poor, says FM in Rajya Sabha2 min read . 03:18 PM IST
EPF attains tax-free status after five years of continuous service1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu's physician had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25% capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.