Fog alert! 17 trains running late in northern region today2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Trains delayed by an hours include Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express.
A total of 17 passenger trains were running late in the northern parts of the country due to low visibility and fog, said railway officials on Wednesday. They said that some trains are one hours late, while are delayed by two or three hours.
