A total of 17 passenger trains were running late in the northern parts of the country due to low visibility and fog , said railway officials on Wednesday. They said that some trains are one hours late, while are delayed by two or three hours.

Trains delayed by an hours include Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express, the officials, quoted by news agency ANI, said.

The railway officials said that Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express trains are running late by 02:00 hours, while Durg- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, and Delhi Brahmaputra Mail have been delayed by over 02:30 hours, the officials said.

Some trains including Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express are also running late by three hours, as per ANI reports.

As many as 10 trains were also delayed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall activity over plains of Northwest India till 26 January. These states are Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The weather office stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 25th and 26th January, 2023.

According to the IMD bulletin, isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during 24th-26th January, 2023.

The weather forecasting agency also said that Delhi was seen shrouded with clouds on Tuesday morning, with light rainfall predictions on Republic Day.

It further informed that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 27th January, 2023.

