Delhi Airport has issued a fog alert on Twitter from its official handle. Low visibility procedures are in progress, it tweeted while adding that all flight operations are presently normal. At the same time, it has asked passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight status.

On January 6, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight operations were disrupted by bad weather that was common in India's northern and central areas, including the nation's capital. As a result, the departure of more than eight planes was delayed. Arriving planes at Delhi IGI also reported delays.

All travellers were previously informed of a fog alarm on January 5 by Delhi Airport. According to the officials, poor visibility operations were in progress at the Delhi Airport. The relevant airline should be contacted by travellers seeking the most recent flight information as the authorities noted that all flight operations are currently normal.

Many trains are running behind schedule today as a result of the dense fog and limited visibility. Due to fog, two trains in the Northern Railway zone have new timetables and 26 trains are running behind schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projection, several portions of central India and surrounding regions of the peninsula, east, and northwest India are anticipated to see minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 that are below average.