Home / News / India /  Fog Alert at Delhi Airport: Low visibility procedures in progress

Delhi Airport has issued a fog alert on Twitter from its official handle. Low visibility procedures are in progress, it tweeted while adding that all flight operations are presently normal. At the same time, it has asked passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight status.

On January 6, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight operations were disrupted by bad weather that was common in India's northern and central areas, including the nation's capital. As a result, the departure of more than eight planes was delayed. Arriving planes at Delhi IGI also reported delays.

All travellers were previously informed of a fog alarm on January 5 by Delhi Airport. According to the officials, poor visibility operations were in progress at the Delhi Airport. The relevant airline should be contacted by travellers seeking the most recent flight information as the authorities noted that all flight operations are currently normal.

Many trains are running behind schedule today as a result of the dense fog and limited visibility. Due to fog, two trains in the Northern Railway zone have new timetables and 26 trains are running behind schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projection, several portions of central India and surrounding regions of the peninsula, east, and northwest India are anticipated to see minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 that are below average.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout