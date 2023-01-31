In an advisory posted on its official account, it wrote, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

However, the airport stated that currently all flight operations are running normal.

Currently, the overall air pollution in the national capital is in ‘moderate category’, as per SAFAR's 7 am data. Noida saw an AQI in ‘poor category’ at 215. Delhi University recorded an AQI of 232 in poor category while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 121.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As per IMD, Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees celsius. Naresh from the India Meteorological Department while talking to ANI said, "The effect of continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days."

"No cold wave effect would be observed. There may be a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days including Delhi and NCR, due to which the cold may increase," added the IMD representative Naresh.

"In areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, over 60-millimetre snowfall has been observed. While in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded," added the IMD representative.

"In New Delhi specifically, 2-millimetre rain was recorded," said Naresh.

(With inputs from agencies)