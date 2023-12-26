Delhi airport warns that non-CAT III compliant flights may be affected due to foggy conditions, passengers are advised to contact airlines for updated information.

Delhiites woke up with a layer of dense fog as the temperature dropped to almost 7 degrees in the national capital on Tuesday morning. Following this, five flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, said officials. ANI has reported that 14 trains are also affected due to fog and low visibility in the Northern Zone of the Indian Railways. Morning visuals from Delhi's India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar areas showed them engulfed in dense fog with low visibility. Residents sought refuge in night shelters across various parts of the national capital as the cold wave intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday. The weather office also released satellite images showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Visuals from UP's Moradabad, Kanpur showed a thick layer of fog bringing down visibility to almost zero. People were seen huddled around bonfires along the roads and lanes to beat the bone-chilling cold in the region.

A passenger advisory issued by the Delhi airport today morning stated, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) is technically the anti-fog landing system initiated by the airport authorities in Delhi to facilitate landing when the runway visibility is low.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted possible dense fog over the Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next three days. There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency stated that dense fog conditions have been predicted in the morning in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh during 25th-27th December.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!