Fog alert! Flight operations affected in Delhi, Hyderabad due to bad weather

Delhi Airport informed that flights not CAT III complaint may be affected due to fog. Flight operations in Hyderabad are affected due to bad weather.

Flights services in Delhi and Hyderabad are affected due to fog and reduced visibility. The national capital on Monday woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog. As per IMD, the temperature in the national capital was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius. Taking to X, Delhi Airport wrote, While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. In a tweet, SpiceJet wrote, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status." In Hyderabad, flight operations were affected due to bad weather in the city. Flight returned to Bangalore, Mumbai due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport. As per Telangana Today report, on 25 December, Hyderabad witnessed dense fog for the second day in a row. At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the visibility decreased to just 300 metres, which was a first for this winter season. As per Vistara airlines, Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. In another tweet, it wrote, “Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has returned to Mumbai (BOM) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 0915 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

As per IMD Hyderabad update on 24 December, the weather department predicted mist/foggy conditions during morning hours for next 48 hours. It added that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degree C and 14 degree C respectively.

