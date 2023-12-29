Delhiites woke up with a thick layer of fog on Thursday morning, causing delays in several trains. Some flights also got delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. Speaking about the delay of trains, a passenger Subhash said, "Several trains are getting delayed. 8 trains that were supposed to reach last night have not yet arrived. The trains that were supposed to reach this morning are running late by almost 3-4 hours and there is no confirmation when these trains will arrive..." “My flight is delayed by almost 3 hours. We had to attend an important event but due to this delay, we will not be able to attend it. A lot of people are facing difficulties due to the delay of flights…," said a passenger Mohd Shahrukh. “Fog conditions at IGI airport improved significantly today with the Lowest Visibility this morning at 150m in dense fog and the Runway Visual Range (RVR) is in a range of 400m to 800m," IMD said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh.

“Dense Fog Advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights while driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport for your journey schedule," the weather office wrote on X.

IMD has warned of dense fog for the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three days. It had also reported about the satellite imagery, revealing the presence of fog blanketing the North India region.

Thursday morning witnessed a dense fog cover enveloping the national capital and its surrounding areas, leading to reduced visibility on roads resulting in delays for numerous trains and flights.

This caused delays in several trains and flights. More than 20 trains were running late, and 134 flights were delayed due to low visibility yesterday.

