Business News/ News / India/  Fog alert for Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. Check IMD forecast here

Livemint

As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning is likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11

A fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11.

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.

As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning is likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.

A fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11.

The IMD statement mentioned that hailstorms were also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12.

Also, the weather department has informed that the cyclonic circulation of Michaung that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand.

"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi said.

