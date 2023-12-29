The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted the likelihood of very dense fog enveloping Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in the upcoming five days.

In a post on X, IMD said, “Fog Observed (0530 IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, U.P, west Rajasthan; moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, East Raj.; Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets of West M.P, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar." View Full Image Dense fog was observed over Delhi, UP, Punjab, and Haryana. (Photo: IMD/X) The IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh during the late and early hours until December 31. In another post, IMD said, “Fog Observed (at 2330 hours IST of today, the 28th December): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh."

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered at 408 as of 9:19 am on Friday, falling within the severe category.

View Full Image Sun rises as a motorist drives amidst morning smog in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average. Simultaneously, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also exceeding the normal range, as per the IMD.

View Full Image Scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh said, 'North Westerly winds were active in Chandigarh earlier due to its proximity with the Himalayas. The wind has stopped now so there was dense fog on Thursday.' (Ravi Kumar/HT) (HT_PRINT)

In an advisory for dense fog, the department has asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on the schedules of airlines, railways and state transport. “Exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, as northern India experiences a tightening grip of a cold wave and dense fog, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) issued new guidelines on Thursday, placing restrictions on passenger bus operations during conditions of low visibility.

According to UPSRTC officials, buses are not permitted to operate when visibility is significantly reduced due to fog. The corporation has further advised operators to park buses at safe locations and wait until visibility improves before resuming operations.

