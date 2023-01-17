Fog alert! Indian Railways shares update on train operations today

A total of 15 trains will be running late on Tuesday due to dense fog as severe cold wave conditions made a comeback across various states in the country. “15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog," the Indian Railways said in an official statement.
A total of 15 trains will be running late on Tuesday due to dense fog as severe cold wave conditions made a comeback across various states in the country. “15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog," the Indian Railways said in an official statement.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning.
However, there will be no significant change on January 18 and the minimum temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21, 2023, the weather office said.
However, there will be no significant change on January 18 and the minimum temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21, 2023, the weather office said.
Weather update: List of trains running late today
Weather update: List of trains running late today
A punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.
A punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.
The weather forecasting agency said two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20.
The weather forecasting agency said two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20.
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18, 2023. Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfallisnowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 18-20 2023.
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18, 2023. Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfallisnowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 18-20 2023.
Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20" and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 degrees Celsius January 2023.
Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20" and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 degrees Celsius January 2023.
Under its influence, light-moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 20-24 2023 and light-moderate isolated to scattered rainfall likely over plains of northwest India on January 22-24, 2023.
Under its influence, light-moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 20-24 2023 and light-moderate isolated to scattered rainfall likely over plains of northwest India on January 22-24, 2023.
As per IMD forecast, cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi til Jan 18 and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Jan 19; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during Jan 17-19; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023.
As per IMD forecast, cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi til Jan 18 and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Jan 19; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during Jan 17-19; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023.
It also predicted possible dense fog in isolated pockets during night & morning Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during Jan 16-18, Dense fog very likely in isolatedpockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during Jan 16-18"; over Bihar during Jan16-19;over Odisha on Jan 16-17 and over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during Jan 16-20,January 2023.
It also predicted possible dense fog in isolated pockets during night & morning Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during Jan 16-18, Dense fog very likely in isolatedpockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during Jan 16-18"; over Bihar during Jan16-19;over Odisha on Jan 16-17 and over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during Jan 16-20,January 2023.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.