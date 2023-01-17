Fog alert! Indian Railways shares update on train operations today

As per IMD forecast, cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi til Jan 18 and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Jan 19; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during Jan 17-19; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023.