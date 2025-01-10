Hello User
Fog Alert! Multiple vehicle pile up on Delhi-Lucknow Highway. Watch video
BREAKING NEWS

Fog Alert! Multiple vehicle pile up on Delhi-Lucknow Highway. Watch video

Livemint

Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near Bahadurgarh station in Hapur on January 10 due to poor visibility from dense fog, resulting in minor injuries to multiple individuals

Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday, January 10 due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Further information is awaited.

