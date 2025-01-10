BREAKING NEWS
Fog Alert! Multiple vehicle pile up on Delhi-Lucknow Highway. Watch video
1 min read
10 Jan 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint
Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near Bahadurgarh station in Hapur on January 10 due to poor visibility from dense fog, resulting in minor injuries to multiple individuals
Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday, January 10 due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Further information is awaited.
