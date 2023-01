Amid fog, 12 trains are running late and 2 trains have been rescheduled in the Northern Railway region, according to the information shared by CPRO Northern Railway.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India. IMD said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.

It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday plunged to 4.4 degree celsius. The Met office has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, saw the minimum temperature plummet to 4.4 degrees Celsius from 8.5 degrees a day ago.

Check out complete list of trains running late:

Train No Name Late by hrs 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special The train is running late by 2.30 hrs 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express The train is running late by 2 hrs 12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Exp The train is running late by 2 hrs 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express The train is running late by 2 hrs 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmaputra Mail The train is running late by 3 hrs 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express The train is running late by 1.30 hrs 12409 Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express The train is running late by 6.00 hrs 12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express The train is running late by 1:45 hrs 22181 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express The train is running late by 1.30 hrs 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express The train is running late by 1.30 hrs 12719 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi The train is running late by 1.45 hrs 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Express The train is running late by 1.45 hrs

Train No Name Scheduled time Rescheduled time 22454 Meerut City-Lucknow 6.40 am 10.40 am 12038 Delhi-Kotdwar Express 7.00 am 8.50 am

Speaking of flight operations, the Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

