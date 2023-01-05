Amid fog, 12 trains are running late and 2 trains have been rescheduled in the Northern Railway region, according to the information shared by CPRO Northern Railway.
The fog has reduced visibility all over North India. IMD said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.
It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."
As per the latest updates, Delhi recorded lowest temperature this season with 3 degree celsius as recorded by Safdarjung.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday plunged to 4.4 degree celsius. The Met office issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for the next two days. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, saw the minimum temperature plummet to 4.4 degrees Celsius from 8.5 degrees a day ago.
Check out complete list of trains running late:
|Train No
|Name
|Late by hrs
|02569
|Darbhanga-New Delhi Special
|The train is running late by 2.30 hrs
|12801
|Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
|The train is running late by 2 hrs
|12397
|Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Exp
|The train is running late by 2 hrs
|11057
|Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express
|The train is running late by 2 hrs
|15658
|Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmaputra Mail
|The train is running late by 3 hrs
|14205
|Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express
|The train is running late by 1.30 hrs
|12409
|Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express
|The train is running late by 6.00 hrs
|12721
|Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express
|The train is running late by 1:45 hrs
|22181
|Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express
|The train is running late by 1.30 hrs
|12919
|Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express
|The train is running late by 1.30 hrs
|12719
|Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi
|The train is running late by 1.45 hrs
|12615
|Chennai-New Delhi Express
|The train is running late by 1.45 hrs
|Train No
|Name
|Scheduled time
|Rescheduled time
|22454
|Meerut City-Lucknow
|6.40 am
|10.40 am
|12038
|Delhi-Kotdwar Express
|7.00 am
|8.50 am
Speaking of flight operations, the Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.
All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.
As per statement by SpiceJet, the carrier has asked passengers to check flight status due to to poor visibility, flight might get Due to expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Gwalior (GWL), Patna (PAT), Varanasi (VNS), Bagdogra (IXB), Darbhanga (DBR), Gorakhpur (GOP), Jabalpur (JLR). “All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," it said.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
(With inputs from agencies)
