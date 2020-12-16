Fog engulfs the national capital, a very cold day likely

For the fifth consecutive day, dense fog continues to shroud the national capital as Delhiites today woke up to a chilly winter morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to be a very cold day for the most part of north India.

In a tweet, IMD said, a cold day very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Cold Day very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/VZqCOb84RM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 15, 2020

Releasing the list of the weather forecast, it also said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi is expected to be 18 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Minimum temperatures, 24-hours tendency and departures from normal over northwest India dated 16.12.2020: pic.twitter.com/K0EnaeJ6NS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 16, 2020

Delhi airport, meanwhile, confirmed that low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport due to fog.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped down to 4.1 degrees Celsius and cold wave gripped the city as icy winds blow from the snow-covered western Himalayas. For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal and the lowest so far this month, as cold winds swept the city.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the air quality improved to the "moderate" category due to the strong winds. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 190 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 160 on Monday, 305 on Sunday and 356 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

