Fog grips many parts of Delhi, temperature to drop to 4 degree Celsius by weekend
Vehicular movement in the national capital was affected on Tuesday morning, due to low visibility as a layer of shallow fog gripped several parts of Delhi. The rail and flight operations remained affected and several trains were canceled while flights were diverted.