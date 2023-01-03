Vehicular movement in the national capital was affected on Tuesday morning, due to low visibility as a layer of shallow fog gripped several parts of Delhi. The rail and flight operations remained affected and several trains were canceled while flights were diverted.

A spokesperson of Indian Railways informed that at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the fog conditions in the city. Flight operations to the city were also affected and several flights were diverted to Jaipur on Monday night due to the bad weather.

The temperature of the city remained a notch above normal on Tuesday as the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasted the maximum temperature to settle around 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, a dense layer of fog has gripped several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.

The weather department expects the foggy conditions to remain for two more days and the temperatures to drop around 4 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

Very dense fog and cold day conditions were very likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days. Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

'Very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 meters is 'dense', 201 and 500 meters' moderate', and 501 and 1,000 meters' shallow', according to the standards set by the Indian Meteorological Department.

At around 11:00 AM the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 384 which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality.

Commission for Air Quality Management had on Monday asserted that the Stage III norms under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will remain in force till pollution levels are out of control.

(With inputs from PTI)