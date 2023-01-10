Dense fog delays trains, flights on 10 Jan in northern states. Check list2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 09:00 AM IST
- Delhi fog: 36 trains are running late in the northern railway region due to fog on Tuesday
North and northwest India have continued to reel under a cold wave as dense fog adversely affected air, rail, and road traffic. Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.