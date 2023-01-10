North and northwest India have continued to reel under a cold wave as dense fog adversely affected air, rail, and road traffic. Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.

The foggy weather has reduced visibility on highways, resulting in road accidents.

On Tuesday, Delhi's temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius and the visibility was 0.1 kilometers. The air quality in the national capital plunged to 418 on 10 January. Dense to very dense fog was also observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura on Tuesday.

News agency ANI reported that around 40 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions on 10 January. There was no flight diversion reported till 7 am. Flights that were delayed today morning include- Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu.

According to the ANI news agency, 36 trains are running late in the northern railway region due to fog on Tuesday, these include Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti, Prayagraj-New DelhiExpress, Lucknow Delhi mail, Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden temple Mail, etc.

A passenger told ANI news agency, "I am going to Gorakhpur. My train is running late by 4-4.5 hours due to fog".

View Full Image List of trains delayed on 10 January

Yesterday, a total of 267 trains were delayed due to bad weather, and five flights were diverted and 30 delayed.

Yesterday, three Nepalese citizens were among seven people who died after a Nepal-bound bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the midst of dense fog.

Dense fog engulfed a large part of Uttar Pradesh this morning, reducing visibility considerably. The bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at around 5:30 am.

In the other incident, three passengers were killed, while 18 others were injured as a Sultanpur-bound bus fell off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Piprauli village.

The bus carrying 30 passengers was coming from Anand Vihar in Delhi