Dense fog delays trains, flights on 10 Jan in northern states. Check list

On Tuesday, Delhi's temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius and the visibility was 0.1 kilometers. The air quality in the national capital plunged to 418 on 10 January. Dense to very dense fog was also observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura on Tuesday.

