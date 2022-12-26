Foggy conditions continue in Haryana, temperature drop to 1.2 degrees in Hisar2 min read . 09:00 PM IST
- The officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the temperature will remain low for the next two or three days
As the cold wave grips various parts of north India, the state of Haryana is particularly shivering with the Hisar district recording temperature as low as 1.2 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh was second in line with a temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius.
Other cities recorded low temperatures like Fatehabad at 4.2 degrees, Sirsa at 5.2 degrees, Bhiwani at 5.5 degrees, Sonepat at 5.9 degrees, Jind at 6.5 degrees, and Karnal at 6.8 degrees Celsius.
As the temperature remains low, visibility also dropped especially in rural areas where foggy conditions were prevalent till around 10:00 AM. The visibility levels remained around 300 meters.
The officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the temperature will remain low for the next two or three days.
The foggy conditions will help farmers and will facilitate better growth of crops like mustard, wheat, barley, gram, and other crops, according to the officials from the agricultural department. “The cold weather conditions will provide moisture content to the crop and it is helpful in the growth," the officials added.
Amid chilling mornings in different parts of North India including Delhi, Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal, and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru respectively, wearing a T-shirt despite the cold. The pictures of the event went viral on social media with various users pointing out the energy of the leader.
"The holy land of India has taught the whole world lessons of love and non-violence. Keeping these ideals in heart, looking at the footprints of the sons of Mother India, we are moving forward...," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing pictures of him paying tributes at various memorials.
(With inputs from PTI)
