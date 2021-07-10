OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.

"Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "CovidIsNotOver".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

His remarks came amid concerns that over-crowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government have also expressed concern over the issue and urged all states and union territories to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout