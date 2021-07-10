Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Rahul Gandhi

Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Rahul Gandhi

Premium
His remarks came amid concerns that over-crowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.
1 min read . 10 Jul 2021 PTI

  • Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols, he said on Twitter, using the hashtag CovidIsNotOver

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.

"Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "CovidIsNotOver".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "CovidIsNotOver".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

His remarks came amid concerns that over-crowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government have also expressed concern over the issue and urged all states and union territories to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!