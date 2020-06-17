NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Noida administration to follow the quarantine guidelines notified by the Centre only. The court sought a detailed response from the Uttar Pradesh government in two weeks on the quarantine rules being followed in the state.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan slammed the state government for being in denial mode and said "Don't put asymptomatic people in quarantine, you will have a big problem. Noida is doing it and the UP government is in a denial mode."

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, sought to know whether Noida is institutionally quarantining asymptomatic persons for covid as well.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking directions for opening of borders between Haryana, Delhi and UP.

Justice Bhushan asked advocate Garima Prashad, counsel for UP, if the state has opened its borders yet.

“No we are still under regulation but have kept it open for essential services. The national highways have been kept open now," Prashad said.

Advocate Aman Bhalla, the petitioner in the case, said these border regulations have opened a “pandoras box of issues".

On 12 June, the last date of hearing, the court had said, "If you do institutional quarantine for asymptomatic persons in Noida/Ghaziabad and others are not doing it, it may lead to chaos 15 days down the line. There cannot be a guideline contrary to the national guidelines."

On 4 June, the court had directed the state officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP to convene meeting and try to come up with “one policy, one path and one portal", which shall enable free movement in the NCR.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated