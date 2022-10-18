‘Follow covid norms for Diwali, polls’2 min read . 18 Oct 2022
- Officials are directed to enforce strict covid-appropriate SoPs with genomic surveillance
NEW DELHI :Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday directed officials to help enforce strict covid-appropriate behaviour with robust genomic surveillance as the newest Omicron sub-variant spread to two states— Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Mandaviya’s directions came in a meeting of government scientists and officials ahead of Diwali celebrations and state elections to take stock of the situation with regard to the sub-variant BF.7, which led to a recent covid surge in China.
Scientists from Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), National Technical Group of Immunization (NTAGI), Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) and the health ministry participated in the meeting to review the trend of covid cases in India in terms of hospitalization and deaths.
One scientist who attended the meeting said Mandaviya “took stock of the situation as a new sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in Gujarat and other states. He directed for strict implementation of mask-use as a protective tool against covid, rapid genome sequencing and monitoring of cases and deaths in hospitals."
Another scientist who attended the meeting said occurrence of BF.7 in India is a matter of concern. “We have Diwali celebrations in some days, and then there are elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Hence, we should continue our vigil because these events will have a lot of gatherings. Covid-preventive measures are a must. Next we are going to meet after Diwali to see the trend."
The next few months will be curial for monitoring the trend, the scientist said.
Recently Gujarat reported the first case of BF.7.
“Some cases of Xbb sub-variants are also reported in the Maharastra. That means cases are in India and may rise," said an official.
India on Tuesday reported 1,542 new covid cases in the last 24 hours —the least for a single day since the last week.
Queries sent to the union health ministry did not elicit any response.
