Follow lockdown norms with complete restraint and determination: JP Nadda

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 lockdown norms "with complete restraint and determination".

"Prime Minister Modi today announced that the countrywide lockdown will be extended till May 3. We have to follow it with complete restraint and determination. I have complete faith that the way we have followed every instruction so far in unison, we will continue to do so and will defeat corona," the BJP President said on Twitter.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, which was scheduled to end today, has been extended till May 3.

Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

