Follow Maharashtra CM's advice, avoid bursting firecrackers: Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has urged people to follow Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray 's advice and avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali to check pollution.

"I feel that it is very important for everyone to follow what the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Honorable Uddhav Thackeray said on television today. Burst as few firecrackers as you can this Diwali to check pollution. Celebrate the festival of light, celebrate the festival of lights. Wear a mask. Take care of yourself, your family and society," Mangeshkar tweeted.

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री माननीय उद्धव ठाकरे जी ने आज टेलीविज़न पे जो कहा उसपर सबने अमल करना बहुत ज़रूरी है ऐसा मुझे लगता हैं. दिवाली में पटाखे कम से कम जलाए, प्रदूषण को रोकें ,प्रकाश का पर्व मनाएँ, दीपोत्सव मनाएं.मास्क अवश्य लगाएँ.अपना,अपने परिवार का और समाज का ख़याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/9PB4E2jG1p — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 8, 2020

Thackeray requested people to celebrate Diwali with 'simplicity', by lighting Diyas and staying at home and urged people to not burst crackers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,092 new cases of Covid-19 taking the tally of a total number of positive cases to 17,19,858, said state Public Health Department on Sunday. According to the state Public Health Department, 8,232 people recovered today and with it total recoveries stand at 15,77,322. A total of 110 people succumbed today due to coronavirus taking the death toll to 45,240. The active cases in the state stand at 96,372 with recovery rate at 91.71 per cent.

