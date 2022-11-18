After LG VK Saxena's orders, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has been restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him have been withdrawn, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
The officials further added that the process is also on to withdraw his official vehicle and staff provided by the government.
The action came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was "working as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party" even as he held the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).
Delhi L-G VK Saxena also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of vice-chairman of DDCD, for misusing his office for political purposes.
He also directed the CM to restrict Shah from “discharging his duties" as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM" in this regard.
The office chamber of the Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises." "An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said.
"Vide order No. 2/12/P1g/DDCD/2022/10895-10900 dated 17.11.2022, the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
