Following the New Year's Eve celebrations, India has reported whopping 22,775 new cases, with 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 1,04,781, while the recovery rate currently is at 98.32%.

The number of Omicron infections stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states, according to the ministry. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent, said the ministry.

The country registered 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,75,312. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 58,11,487 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.16 Crore (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,55,02,407 sessions.

The ministry stated that sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for the last 187days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,10,855 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.89 Crore (67,89,89,110) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday and added that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Pawar's warning came a day after Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday. "We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus.

Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.