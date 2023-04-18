Following 'No Handshake' incident, Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
- Despite several viral videos showing them possibly avoiding each other, no official response has been given by either party.
The Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly saga continues as social media users speculate about their behaviour during a recent IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals, where Ganguly works as Director of Cricket and Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.
