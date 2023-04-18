Home / News / India /  Following 'No Handshake' incident, Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram
Back

The Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly saga continues as social media users speculate about their behaviour during a recent IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals, where Ganguly works as Director of Cricket and Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite several viral videos showing them possibly avoiding each other, no official response has been given by either party. One video in particular shows Ganguly cutting in line ahead of Kohli while players and staff from both teams were exchanging handshakes after the match, while DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking to Kohli.

Numerous individuals on Twitter speculated that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were intentionally avoiding each other after footage emerged of Ganguly walking away without acknowledging Kohli.

In the video, Kohli can be seen looking back as Ganguly walks off without acknowledging him.

New information has emerged indicating that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are no longer following each other on Instagram. After reports surfaced that Kohli had unfollowed Ganguly following the IPL match, it has now been observed that Ganguly is also not following Kohli.

Ganguly, who has a following of over three million on Instagram, follows 106 accounts, but Kohli is not one of them. In contrast, Kohli has a massive following of over 246 million on the platform and follows 276 accounts, but Ganguly is not included in this list.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout