The Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly saga continues as social media users speculate about their behaviour during a recent IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals, where Ganguly works as Director of Cricket and Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite several viral videos showing them possibly avoiding each other, no official response has been given by either party. One video in particular shows Ganguly cutting in line ahead of Kohli while players and staff from both teams were exchanging handshakes after the match, while DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking to Kohli.

Numerous individuals on Twitter speculated that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were intentionally avoiding each other after footage emerged of Ganguly walking away without acknowledging Kohli.

In the video, Kohli can be seen looking back as Ganguly walks off without acknowledging him.

New information has emerged indicating that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly are no longer following each other on Instagram. After reports surfaced that Kohli had unfollowed Ganguly following the IPL match, it has now been observed that Ganguly is also not following Kohli.

Ganguly, who has a following of over three million on Instagram, follows 106 accounts, but Kohli is not one of them. In contrast, Kohli has a massive following of over 246 million on the platform and follows 276 accounts, but Ganguly is not included in this list.