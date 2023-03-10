As part of Government of India’s initiative towards market intervention to control the price of wheat and atta, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) conducted the 5th e-auction to offload wheat under OMSS (D) on Wednesday. Total quantity of 11.88 LMT wheat was offered and 5.39 LMT of wheat has been sold to 1,248 bidders in 23 states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

In the previous four rounds, about 23.47 lakh tonnes of wheat were sold under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to bulk users as part of steps to cool down retail prices of the foodgrain and wheat flour, according to the food ministry.

The next weekly e-auction will be held on March 15. The 5th round of e-auction was conducted on March 9 and about 11.88 lakh tonnes of wheat were offered for sale from 657 depots across 23 regions of FCI.

Against the average reserve price of ₹2,140.29 per quintal, the weighted average selling price was ₹2,197.91 per quintal.

“In the 5th e auction, quantities ranging from of 100 to 499 MT had maximum demand followed by quantities of 500-999 MT followed by 50-100 MT quantity bracket," the ministry said.

It added that the overall price during the auctions suggest that the market has cooled down and the prices are ruling below ₹2,200 per quintal on an average.

Out of the about 23.47 lakh tonnes of wheat sold in the four auction rounds, 19.51 lakh tonnes have been lifted by the buyers.

After the first auction, the cumulative sale of wheat under OMSS touched 28.86 lakh tonnes against the overall allocation of 45 lakh tonnes.

‘’The sale has brought significant effect in cooling down the price of wheat and wheat flour all over the country which is likely to remain stabilised with the future tenders for open sale of wheat under OMSS,‘’ the ministry said.

In view of the start of wheat procurement period from April 1, the government has allowed the lifting of the wheat to be completed by March 31. A total of 50 lakh tonnes of wheat has been allocated for sale under the OMSS.

Out of the allocated quantity, FCI has the mandate to sell a total of 45 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk users till March 15, through weekly e-auctions.