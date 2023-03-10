Food Corporation of India sells 5.39 LMT of wheat to 1248 bidders in 23 states in its 5th e-auction2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:21 PM IST
- In the previous four rounds, about 23.47 lakh tonnes of wheat were sold under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to bulk users as part of steps to cool down retail prices of the foodgrain and wheat flour
As part of Government of India’s initiative towards market intervention to control the price of wheat and atta, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) conducted the 5th e-auction to offload wheat under OMSS (D) on Wednesday. Total quantity of 11.88 LMT wheat was offered and 5.39 LMT of wheat has been sold to 1,248 bidders in 23 states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×