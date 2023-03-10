As part of Government of India’s initiative towards market intervention to control the price of wheat and atta, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) conducted the 5th e-auction to offload wheat under OMSS (D) on Wednesday. Total quantity of 11.88 LMT wheat was offered and 5.39 LMT of wheat has been sold to 1,248 bidders in 23 states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

