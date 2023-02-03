Food Corporation sells 9.2 lakh tn of wheat in first two days of e-auction
Govt has reserved 3 lakh tn wheat to PSUs, cooperatives and federations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED for sale without e-auction at the concessional rate of ₹2350 per quintal
New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India sold 9.2 lakh tonne wheat in the first two days of the e-auction across the country which saw more than 1,150 bidders, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday
