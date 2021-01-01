Food delivery orders zoom on New Year’s Eve

NEW DELHI : Food delivery platforms witnessed a surge in orders on New Year's Eve , as more people ditched crowded parties and stayed indoors amid covid-led restrictions. Indians picked biryani and pizza as their favourite dishes to bid farewell to a grim year.

Zomato said it hit record gross merchandise value (GMV) on 31 December evening compared to the previous years. Its platform touched the peak of 4,254 orders per minute on New year's Eve, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO at the food ordering platform said on Friday. Overall, orders were up 60% compared to a year ago.

Rival Swiggy, too, saw a peak of 5,500 orders per minute. The company said new users on its platform jumped two-fold showing there was a strong intent for customers to order online.

“Yesterday, we clocked 60% more gross merchandise value than last New Year's Eve. That’s GMV of ₹75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254," Goyal tweeted on Friday.

It worked with 1,00,000 delivery partners on Thursday night to fulfil orders across India as the country faced muted celebrations on account of covid-related restrictions.

“The demand last night was much higher than what we could process. We ran out of delivery partner capacity much before peak time. If we had unconstrained supply, we could have hit ₹100 crores of GMV yesterday. Need to do better next time," he said.

Local restrictions in several large cities, including night curfews on public gatherings and cap on the number of diners in restaurants and bars prompted more people to stay indoors and order in.

This, said Goyal, was seen in a high number of orders being placed as early as 6 pm. “Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (~2500 orders per minute. Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it's only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this," he said on Thursday.

At nearly 8 pm on Thursday night, Goyal said the platform's system was seeing an “insane amount of strain" as it processed 1.4 lakh live; the platform then said 20,000 biryanis in transit and 16,000 pizzas.

Rival Swiggy too reported numbers well beyond its own internal targets.

The company had in a previous statement to the media said it expected a 50% jump in orders on New Year's Eve.

For the restaurant industry, the days from Christmas to 1 January are significant in terms of business done.

“Traffic increased by 100% during dinner time (on 31st evening), with tier 2,3 cities like Jaipur, Vizag etc increasing by almost 200%. Tier 3 and 4 cities such as Berhampur, Rourkela, Karimnagar saw a 150 to 200% growth, higher than what we have observed in the metros," said a Swiggy spokesperson said.

Besides a jump in new user base on its platform, Swiggy saw a significant participation from restaurant partners.

Cloud kitchen company Rebel Foods that has over 300 cloud kitchens across India, UAE, South East Asia and the United Kingdom and operates food brands Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, Oven Story, Sweet Truth in India too said tier 2 and tier three cities reported a massive surge in orders.

“This year due to night curfew implementation, we did more business than 31st December last year, supported by larger bucket size orders with higher average order value," Raghav Joshi, co-founder and CEO India Business Unit, Rebel Foods.

Biryani, pizzas and desserts each grew massively in our portfolio, said Joshi. Consumers, he said, ordered more biryani for lunch on 31st, the day ended with pizzas “catching up and taking lead". Its brands Ovenstory, and Behrouz Biryani saw the highest number of orders followed by Sweet Truth. Mumbai was biggest city for us followed by NCR region and then Bengaluru and Pune, "but a huge change from last year was the 40% higher sales generated by tier 2/3 cities compared to last year," he said.

