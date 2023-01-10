Food delivery remains a sweet-sour business3 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:58 PM IST
- Swiggy and Zomato, the duopoly that controls the online food-delivery business, more than doubled its revenues in 2021-22
New Delhi: In the past fortnight, millions of urban Indians took part in the New Year’s Eve ritual of ordering popular dishes at home to celebrate. Swiggy and Zomato, the duopoly that controls the online food-delivery business, said they each delivered over a million orders that day, and the most popular dish for both was biryani. Earlier this month, the latest financials for Swiggy, an unlisted company, also came into the public domain, presenting another window of analysis into this duopolistic business.