Food delivery remains a sweet-sour business

Both companies face a balance between expanding the market and moving towards profitability sought by their investors. This is especially the case for Zomato, which went public in 2021 and whose stock has tumbled 64% from its all-time high. Both companies are still leaning towards growth. One reason is the untapped potential in online food-delivery. According to a December 2022 note by research firm Macquarie, India’s market penetration in this sector is only 7% compared with 50% in China and 35% in the US. It expects the sector to treble in size in value terms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}