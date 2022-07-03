Food dept to organize national conference to discuss strengthening of food and nutrition security

The key area of discussion during the conference would include talk on Food Fortification, Diversification of Food basket, Crop Diversification, integrated Annavitran Portal 2.0, Reforms in PDS and Storage sector
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI : In a bid to facilitate dissemination of best practices for schemes under Public Distribution System (PDS) and strengthening the focus on nutritional security, the Department of Food and Public Distribution is organizing a one-day National Conference on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :In a bid to facilitate dissemination of best practices for schemes under Public Distribution System (PDS) and strengthening the focus on nutritional security, the Department of Food and Public Distribution is organizing a one-day National Conference on Tuesday.
The key area of discussion during the conference would include talk on Food Fortification, Diversification of Food basket, Crop Diversification, integrated Annavitran Portal 2.0, Reforms in PDS and Storage sector. Best practices being followed in some of the states will also be shared for wide replication.
The key area of discussion during the conference would include talk on Food Fortification, Diversification of Food basket, Crop Diversification, integrated Annavitran Portal 2.0, Reforms in PDS and Storage sector. Best practices being followed in some of the states will also be shared for wide replication.
The conference titled Food and Nutrition Security in India will see an address by Union minister of consumer affairs, food & public distribution, commerce, industry and textiles Piyush Goyal, . Minister of states (CA, F&PD) Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State will be there during the conference, besides the ministers of Food & Civil Supplies of States and UTs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conference titled Food and Nutrition Security in India will see an address by Union minister of consumer affairs, food & public distribution, commerce, industry and textiles Piyush Goyal, . Minister of states (CA, F&PD) Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State will be there during the conference, besides the ministers of Food & Civil Supplies of States and UTs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities in the true spirit of cooperative federalism for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country," said the government release.
“The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities in the true spirit of cooperative federalism for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country," said the government release.
India’s Targeted Public Distribution System, under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) is the largest public food-security program in the world. It manages the food security requirements of around 80 crore beneficiaries across India, through the country wide network of more than 5.33 lakh fair price shops.
India’s Targeted Public Distribution System, under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) is the largest public food-security program in the world. It manages the food security requirements of around 80 crore beneficiaries across India, through the country wide network of more than 5.33 lakh fair price shops.
India extended the free foodgrain scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till September, which guarantees 5kg of free ration per month to the poor households. It has allocated another ₹80,000 crore for the Scheme.
India extended the free foodgrain scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) till September, which guarantees 5kg of free ration per month to the poor households. It has allocated another ₹80,000 crore for the Scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The food security response of the Government through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) combined with One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) during COVID-19 pandemic served as a lifeline for the people and is being hailed globally as a shining example for its efficiency and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of the society," said the release.
“The food security response of the Government through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) combined with One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) during COVID-19 pandemic served as a lifeline for the people and is being hailed globally as a shining example for its efficiency and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of the society," said the release.