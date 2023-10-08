IIT Bombay student complains about non-vegetarian utensils used for vegetarian food. Student requests strict action against using non-vegetarian utensils for veg food.

An IIT Bombay student on Saturday wrote an email to the administration about some students using the serving utensils of non-vegetarian food for Jain or vegeterian dishes amid the ongoing food fight at the prestigious institution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an email, the student wrote, “On October 5th, at approximately 9.35 am - 9.50 am, I observed a student taking an omelet on his plate from the non-vegetarian counter and then using the same laddle to take items from the Jain/vegeterian counter."

“I approached the student and politely informed him of the importance of not smearing non-veg item on veg spoon by touching them with non-vegeterian items after taking from the vegeterian counter. However, his response was rather dismissive," the email read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Another student who was present at the time also suggested a simple solution. However, the student in question insisted that he would continue to behave in the same manner in the future," he added.

The student further requested the admin to take appropriate and strict action to address the issue. An internet user has posted the screengrab of email on a social media platform ‘Reddit’.

A few days ago, IIT Bombay also imposed a hefty amount of fine worth ₹10,000 on one of the students who participated in the silent protest against the “vegetarian-only" table at the institute. The institute has also launched an inquiry to identify other protestors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The institute's Mess Council which has earlier said six tables in a common canteen of three hostels will be designated for “vegetarian food only", held a virtual meeting on October 1.

During the meeting, the Mess Council of Hostel 12, 13, and 14 said, “This act was a premeditated attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony within the mess, in defiance of the advice provided by the Associate Dean SA (Students’ Affairs)…"

Last month, the mess council sent an email to all its residents informing them about the designated “vegetarian-only" tables where only veg food will be taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July this year, posters stating “vegetarians only are allowed to sit here" were put up on the walls of the canteen of Hostel 12 at IIT Bombay, and a photograph of the same went viral on social media. A section of students had protested against it.

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), representing the students, condemned the incident and took action by tearing down the discriminatory posters. Their investigation through RTIs (Right to Information) and emails to the hostel's general secretary, it was revealed that there is no official policy for food segregation at the institute.

“The need to demarcate separate eating spaces with an idea of purity is to reinforce the superiority of savarnas on campus and deem their eating habits better than those of DBA students," APPSC IIT Bombay said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

