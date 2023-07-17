News
Food fury complicates the inflation trajectory
Summary
- Elevated vegetable prices could delay the beginning of any possible cuts in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India, according to economists
With the help of a high-base effect, India’s retail inflation had just started moving towards the medium-term target of 4% when a spike in food prices complicated matters in June. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.8% from 4.3% the previous month. A rise in food prices, especially vegetables,during the summer monthsisn’t new, but even the month-on-month food and beverage inflation is the steepest in 20 months, at 2.2%.
