Food fury complicates the inflation trajectory

Pulses pressure

Prices of pulses and related products have jumped on a month-on-month basis, and their year-on-year rate is now in double digits at 10.5%. Pulses are a protein-rich staple whose prices are closely watched as a vast section of the population depends on them for a necessary nutrient. While periodic ups and downs are common, they have become less pronounced due to proactive policy interventions, Crisil noted in a research report last week. Between November 2015 and July 2017, pulses inflation had risen to as much as 46% before correcting by 25%. “Continued government intervention via price stabilization schemes could ensure that the next peak remains less intense," Crisil said. However, with short supply from last year and erratic rains affecting sowing in major growing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, prices are likely to remain elevated, though the removal of procurement ceilings for tur, urad and masur may encourage farmers towards higher sowing of pulses.