Food grains meant for PDS seized from private godown in MP, two booked

Food grains that were meant for distribution among tribal groups through fair price shops were seized from a private godown in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. The godown owner and a truck driver have been booked in the case.

The police were tipped off by a junior supply officer of the food department about a Gujarat registration truck unloading food grains for public distribution system (PDS) at a private godown.

After raiding the godown, the police officials found 297 bags of wheat, 12 bags of rice and a bag containing 22 kg sugar from the godown in Meghnagar area here on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Vaskale said.

The logo of the food department was also printed on the bags, the official said.

The seized material was later sent to a godown of the State Warehouse Corporation.

An FIR was registered against the godown owner, Lokendra Singh Padwal, and truck driver Iqbal Khan under relevant sections, the official said, adding that both the accused are absconding.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via