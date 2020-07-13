Food inflation eases to nine-month low of 7.87% in June

Monetary policy was already in an accommodative mode before the outbreak of covid-19, with a cumulative repo rate cut of 135 basis points between February 2019 and the onset of the pandemic. “Reversing the slowdown in growth momentum was the key rationale for this distinct shift in the stance of monetary policy, even as unseasonal rains caused temporary spikes in food inflation in the second half of 2019-20. Consistent with this policy stance, liquidity conditions were also kept in ample surplus all through since June 2019. The lagged impact of these measures was about to propel a cyclical turnaround in economic activity when COVID-19 brought with it calamitous misery, endangering both life and livelihood of people," Das said.