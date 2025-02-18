Food influencer ’Chatori Rajani’s’ 17-year-old son Taran killed in road accident

Food content creator Rajani Jain's son Taran Jain passed away in a road accident on Monday, February 17. Rajani Jain, popularly known as ‘Chatori Rajani’, shared the tragic news on Instagram.

“With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident,” Rajani Jain and her husband, Sangeet Jain, said in a statement posted on her Instagram page.

Rajani mentioned in another Instagram post that the condolence meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at Terapanth Bhawan in Delhi's Chhattarpur.

Who is Chatori Rajani? Rajani Jain is a content creator known for unique cooking videos on social media, especially Instagram and YouTube. She rose to fame for a series featuring her husband's lunchbox. Her videos started with ‘Aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai’ (what's in my husband's lunch), drawing attention of several social media users.

Her Instagram handle ‘Chatori Rajani’ has more than six lakh followers, whereas the YouTube channel has over 3,70,000 subscribers.

Rajani's son, Taran Jain, often appeared in her videos. He was last seen video on Chatori Rajani's Instagram page on February 5.

Social media reacts Several social media users expressed shock and grief at the demise of Chatori Rajani's son.

One of the users wrote, “I can’t believe if it is true. There are no words to describe what you both are going through. Rani your world evolved around him. I watched your videos for last two years. Yeh kya ho gaya? Gif have mercy on your souls (sic).”

“Omg I am so sorry. I always used to have a smile whenever I saw him in ur reels (sic),” added another user.

“This is so tragic and heartbreaking. My heart goes out for you and your family, Rajni ji. Life can be quite unfair and uncertain.. No parent should ever witness the loss of their child.. sending you my heartfelt condolences. May the Almighty give you the courage and strength to bear this loss.. I am so sorry (sic),” another user said.