Food, logistics startups witness funding boom

Cloud kitchens, too, have big expansion plans this year. Rebel Foods, for instance, has already partnered with Sierra Nevada Restaurants to develop and operate approximately 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens pan-India. The move comes at a time the pandemic has disrupted the restaurant business globally with diners reluctant to return to food joints operating under physical distancing protocols. This has led to a surge in takeaways and online food ordering through aggregators and restaurant websites driving firms to enhance their online presence via cloud kitchens.