Food on wheels! Anand Mahindra shares video of moving dining table

Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting video of a dining table that can move on its own. The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal at a fuel pump
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting video of a dining table that can move on its own. The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal at a fuel pump. And an attendant appears and refuels the fuel. Within a second, one of the person kick starts the table and their table starts moving on the road.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting video of a dining table that can move on its own. The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal at a fuel pump. And an attendant appears and refuels the fuel. Within a second, one of the person kick starts the table and their table starts moving on the road.
Anand Mahindra amazed by this technology wrote on Twitter, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e' stands for eat...".
Anand Mahindra amazed by this technology wrote on Twitter, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e' stands for eat...".
The tweet b has gone viral and has clocked more than 37,000 likes and 4,157 retweets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The tweet b has gone viral and has clocked more than 37,000 likes and 4,157 retweets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Separately, the industrialist won the internet with his response when a Twitter user asked him about his qualification.
Separately, the industrialist won the internet with his response when a Twitter user asked him about his qualification.
A Twitter user named Vaibhav SD commented on Mahindra’s Monday motivation posts and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?"
A Twitter user named Vaibhav SD commented on Mahindra’s Monday motivation posts and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?"
To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience."