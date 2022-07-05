Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Food on wheels! Anand Mahindra shares video of moving dining table

Food on wheels! Anand Mahindra shares video of moving dining table

1 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

  • Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting video of a dining table that can move on its own. The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal at a fuel pump

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting video of a dining table that can move on its own. The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal at a fuel pump. And an attendant appears and refuels the fuel. Within a second, one of the person kick starts the table and their table starts moving on the road.

Anand Mahindra amazed by this technology wrote on Twitter, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e' stands for eat...".

The tweet b has gone viral and has clocked more than 37,000 likes and 4,157 retweets.

Separately, the industrialist won the internet with his response when a Twitter user asked him about his qualification.

A Twitter user named Vaibhav SD commented on Mahindra’s Monday motivation posts and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?"

To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience."

