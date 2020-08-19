Food price flare-up has no real winners

Ramesh Pangal calls it a season of miseries: Farmers running around with vegetables to find a buyer; leaving tomatoes to rot in the field; dumping white pumpkins by the roadside. Between April and July, as the covid-19 pandemic worsened across India, farmers in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, where Pangal lives, incurred heavy losses as most vegetables sold for less than ₹5 per kg.

Wholesale markets were open only intermittently and the cost of transporting produce to cities shot up. “Prices were so low that it did not even cover the cost of plucking and transport," said Pangal.

Strangely, at the consumer end of the food supply pipeline, prices have been soaring. Take Tilak Mahato, who migrated from Bihar a few years ago to settle down in Ludhiana, Punjab. He and his wife Sangeeta have slashed food expenses to the bare minimum. The greens are expensive and shrink when cooked, so soybean nuggets thrown in with pieces of potatoes in a spicy curry is the staple diet along with rotis (wheat flatbread). The last grand meal was an egg curry prepared a month back. Pulses are rare; fruits are a luxury.

Mahato’s day job at a steel factory has been erratic. The factory was shut for three months; then, it resumed operations in June but Mahato gets to go to work only for 2-3 days in a week. With falling income and rising food costs, stress levels have gone up within the family.

“My children keep asking for milk but we cannot afford it anymore," Sangeeta said over the phone (even though farmers are selling cow milk at around ₹20 per litre, consumer prices have stayed firm at ₹45 per litre). To make matters worse, the family is not enrolled under the federal food security scheme—an estimate suggests that over 100 million eligible Indians are excluded—which would have entitled them to 20kg of grains every month (for a four-member household) at a subsidized rate and another 20 kg for free in the form of pandemic-specific assistance.

Headline consumer price inflation (CPI) shot up to 6.9% in July driven by higher food prices, which rose 9.6% year-on-year, stalling hopes of further interest rate cuts by India’s central bank.

While a divergence between farm gate and end consumer price has always existed in India’s food economy, the pandemic has widened the gap to chronic levels. The question is: How long will this last?

Protein inflation

According to Manik Kadam, a farmer from Parbhani district of Maharashtra, farmers stocked pigeon peas, a pulse variety, hoping for a better price. But even months after the harvest, wholesale rates are substantially lower than government announced crop support prices. “From vegetables to poultry, growers incurred heavy losses, but at the same time, consumers were paying a steep price," Kadam said, blaming the proverbial middlemen in the supply chain.

Testimonies of farmers like Kadam and Pangal show that the soaring retail food price of the past few months have resulted in almost no benefit to growers. The price crash at the farm level has in fact been sweeping, except perhaps for potatoes (and wheat, which is procured at minimum support prices). The tuber has witnessed an unusual spike since fewer farmers grew the crop last season following successive years of heavy losses. In the coming months, retail prices of vegetables are likely to spike further as excess rains in several states result in production losses.

A closer look at the CPI food basket shows that the increase in retail prices is on account of the rising price of cereals (7%), meat and fish (19%), pulses (16%), vegetables (11%) and edible oils (12%).

The high protein inflation, reflecting in higher prices of meat, eggs and pulses, at a time when the pandemic has led to a sharp fall in household incomes is indicative of continuing supply disruptions and intermediaries using the pandemic as an excuse to jack up consumer prices.

Despite India being in ‘unlock’ mode, supply chains are far from normal—frequent shutdown of local wholesale and retail markets are taking a toll on primary producers. Consumers, particularly from lower-income groups, are already struggling to put food on the plate.

A continuing rise in retail food prices—especially for nutritious items like fresh greens, pulses and eggs—is likely to force the poor to restrict their consumption to calorie-rich and subsidized cereals. A recent survey of over 25,000 rural households by the news portal Gaon Connection and the Delhi-based Centre for Study of Developing Societies showed that 38% of families were skipping a meal, while 46% have already slashed a few items from their diet.

A Mint ground report from Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region in May also found landless families surviving on a subsistence diet of salt and boiled rice.

Uncertain future

Wholesale food price inflation (WPI-food) numbers, which tracks producer prices, shows a significant gap between wholesale (4%) and retail food inflation (9.6%). Wholesale Inflation in cereals was just 0.8% in July; corresponding numbers for vegetables were 8%, largely driven by higher year-on-year prices of potatoes (69%). Wholesale prices of eggs, meat, fish and dairy (5%) grew at a slower clip compared to retail prices, while fruit prices witnessed a deflation in the wholesale market (-3%).

The gap between retail and wholesale prices shows the extent of disruption between the farm and consumer plates, but this could be a temporary phenomenon, said Himanshu, associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. “In July, there were localized lockdowns in (many) states. As the covid fatigue sets in, and as restrictions are lifted, supply disruptions could normalize in the next three months."

Himanshu added that rising inflation in cereals is largely due to higher public stockholdings. Central stocks of rice and wheat were at a record 94 million tonnes in July, more than double the requirement for the public distribution system and buffer stocks.

According to Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, the wedge between retail and wholesale prices is usually due to intermediaries in the supply chain but “this time around, it could be due to genuine supply disruptions." Transport costs have increased due to rising fuel costs and coupled with excess rains and floods in parts of India, growers of perishables are more at risk. But on the brighter side, the export of rice and other horticulture produce has picked up over the past month, Joshi said.

He added that an upside risk to food inflation could emerge from any further rise in the incidence of covid-19 infections in rural India. “There are no production risks to the (ongoing) kharif season but since the pandemic’s spread is in uncertain territory, any inflation forecast will be unreliable. The synergies between parts of the supply chain could snap easily."

In Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a major hub of horticulture produce ranging from onions to pomegranates, rising number of covid-19 infections has impacted purchases in the wholesale markets due to fewer buyers, said a procurement officer of a Delhi-based retail chain. “There have been substantial losses to farmers due to excess rains and the produce which is arriving in the markets is of poor quality."

“A major part of the vegetable produce (in West Bengal) was destroyed by the Amphan cyclone even before harvests. But even then, we did not receive even half of what consumers are currently paying," said Hamidul, a farmer from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, who lost over ₹200,000 on his mango harvest due to adverse weather.

The share of new covid infections in rural areas increased from 23% in April to 54% in August and any economic recovery will be contingent on the urban sector as rural India will not be able to sustain a recovery, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at the State Bank of India told Mint in an interview this week.

“While we are talking about a bumper crop, the arrival at the mandis have been lower than last year, indicating supply disruptions. Farmers will also not get the desired prices. This is exactly what will happen if covid-19 cases continue to surge for another one or two months," Ghosh said.

A silver lining

The sole silver lining on the food inflation front is the robust kharif season cropping pattern on the back of ample rains. The annual south-west monsoon which irrigates more than half of India’s crop area has seen 4% excess rains so far compared to the 50-year-average.

Data from the agriculture ministry shows that till 14 August, planting of rain-fed kharif crops was 8.5% higher year-on-year—which is likely to result in a record harvest. The higher plantings are largely driven by the increased area under rice (14% higher y-o-y), the main crop for the season, and oilseeds (14.4%).

However, these kharif field crops contribute just about a third of the farm gross domestic product (GDP). The rest comes from the horticulture sector and livestock and dairying. Apart from perishables, supply disruptions are most severe in the livestock sector.

“We are selling chicken for ₹70-80 per kg, while the same is retailing in the national capital region for over ₹200 per kg," said Jagdeep Aulakh, a poultry farmer from Karnal, Haryana. According to Aulakh, poultry farmers could still survive as feed costs have also plunged (which, in turn, affected growers of coarse grains like maize in states like Bihar and West Bengal). But, he claims, traders are still making a killing.

“From rumour and fake news that chicken and vegetables spread covid-19 to difficulties in transporting the harvest, farmers have faced it all this season."

