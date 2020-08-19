Food price flare-up has no real winners

Testimonies of farmers like Kadam and Pangal show that the soaring retail food price of the past few months have resulted in almost no benefit to growers. The price crash at the farm level has in fact been sweeping, except perhaps for potatoes (and wheat, which is procured at minimum support prices). The tuber has witnessed an unusual spike since fewer farmers grew the crop last season following successive years of heavy losses. In the coming months, retail prices of vegetables are likely to spike further as excess rains in several states result in production losses.