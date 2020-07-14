Food price inflation eases to a 9-month low

With monsoon rains exceeding the normal precipitation by 13% as on 12 July, kharif sowing having spread to more than half of last year’s total acreage, and demand from hotels and restaurants remaining subdued, the outlook for food inflation is favourable. “Moreover, the provision of free foodgrain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is expected to ease the overall demand-supply balance for certain cereals and pulses, and aid in cooling prices. However, the disruption related to the heavy rainfall and reimposition of localized lockdowns in some states may create a temporary uptick in vegetable prices in urban areas," she added.