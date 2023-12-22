Food price spikes may return: MPC
Summary
- RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying that the monetary policy has to be actively disinflationary, and any shift in stance at this point would be premature and risky.
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting committee expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in food inflation ahead, minutes of the panel’s 6-8 December meeting showed. The unease prompted the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) six members to keep interest rates steady in a unanimous decision.