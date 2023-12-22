Food price spikes may return: MPC

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting committee expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in food inflation ahead, minutes of the panel’s 6-8 December meeting showed. The unease prompted the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) six members to keep interest rates steady in a unanimous decision.

This is the fifth consecutive time that the repo rate, which was last raised by 25 bps to 6.5% at the meeting of February 2023, has remained at that level. Repo rate refers to the interest rate at which the central bank loans money to commercial banks.

In the minutes, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying that monetary policy has to be actively disinflationary, and any shift in stance at this point would be premature and risky.

“In the immediate months of November and December, a resurgence of vegetable price inflation is likely to push up food and headline inflation. We have to remain highly alert to any signs of generalization of price impulses that may derail the ongoing process of disinflation," said Das.

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said that households are already wary. While they expect inflation to remain unchanged three months ahead, they are less sure about this prognosis than they were two months ago.

“Over the year ahead, however, they are more sure than in the past that inflation will likely rise. Consumers too reveal more pessimism about inflation a year ahead than when they were surveyed in September. Consequently, monetary policy has to remain on high alert with a restrictive stance," said Patra.

Retail inflation rose to 5.55% in November after falling to a four-month low of 4.8% in October. The surge is due to a combination of unfavourable base effect and rise in prices of key food items. MPC has projected retail inflation at 5.4% for fiscal year 2024 with Q3 at 5.6% and Q4 at 5.2%.

At the same time, it raised its GDP growth forecast to 7% in the current fiscal year as against its previous projection of 6.5%, taking comfort from rising rural consumption, increasing capital expenditure, and a slew of high-frequency indicators.

However, food inflation remained the central focus of the December discussion.

“In this meeting, however, I vote for keeping the repo rate and the stance unchanged, in order to watch the impact of an expected rise in food inflation over the next couple of months, since repeated supply shocks are a concern. Even so, as yet they have not been able to raise inflation expectations or reverse the decline in core inflation," said Ashima Goyal, MPC member and professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

According to Rajiv Ranjan, executive director of RBI and MPC member, concerns on elevated food inflation are a major source of uncertainty for the inflation outlook.

At the same time, he said that headline inflation is still above the target, despite monetary policy getting it into the tolerance band, and remains vulnerable to supply shocks. “The below 5% print in October 2023 may reverse as early as next month. In essence, while a durable growth path backed by consumption and investment is visible from here on, the same cannot be said about disinflation yet. Hence, monetary policy must continue treading a cautious path and remain prudent in its approach," said Ranjan.

“While drawing comfort from benign global conditions, favourable domestic core inflation and growth trends, members expressed concerns on food inflation," said Upasna Bharadwaj, chief India economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “We maintain our view of a pause in 1HCY24, with a likely shift to neutral in 1QFY25."