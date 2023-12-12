Food processing industry invests ₹7,126 crore under PLI scheme, says govt
So far, ₹584.30 crore in incentives has been disbursed for FY22. Under the scheme, beneficiaries are required to furnish incentive claims for a specific financial year by 31 December of the following financial year.
The food processing industry invested ₹7,126 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with sales of ₹49,825 crore during April-September, a government statement said.
