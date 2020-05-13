Factory output in the food products industry contracted 10.5% in Mar 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office. In comparison, it had contracted at 1.1% in the previous month of Feb 2020.

Growth in the food products industry was more than that in overall industrial output, which shrunk 16.7%. Food products made up 5.3% of the overall index of industrial production (IIP), and contributed -0.56% to overall IIP growth.

Among the 23 industries tracked by the Central Statistics Office's Index of Industrial Production, the food products industry had the third highest growth rate. Across all industry sectors, the growth rate was highest in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, and lowest in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Factory output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a composite index that measures changes in the volume of production of selected industrial goods.

